Israel hopes to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan

22 April 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Israel has expressed optimism about further strengthening its cooperation with Azerbaijan.

AzerNEWS reports that the statement was shared by the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan on the social media platform X to mark the 78th anniversary of Israel’s independence.

The embassy underlined that Israel remains firmly committed to protecting its people and ensuring their security.

“From Baku, we proudly celebrate the 78th anniversary of Israel and sincerely express our hope that the friendship and cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan will continue to grow stronger,” the post read.