Trump’s "Board of Peace" targets Gaza reconstruction with DP World

21 April 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

"Board of Peace" have reportedly held discussions with DP World potential cooperation on supply chains and infrastructure projects in Gaza, AzerNEWS reports via Financial Times.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said the talks focused on the possibility of a partnership that would allow DP World to help manage logistics operations in the Gaza Strip. These efforts could include overseeing the flow of humanitarian aid and commercial goods, as well as developing warehousing systems, tracking technologies, and security frameworks.

The discussions also reportedly touched on the option of building related infrastructure in neighboring Egypt, specifically along coastal areas close to Gaza.

According to Reuters, rebuilding Gaza could cost around $70 billion. Large parts of the territory’s infrastructure have been destroyed over the past two years amid ongoing war, leaving a significant humanitarian and reconstruction challenge.

DP World, known for managing ports and trade infrastructure globally, would play a central operational role if an agreement materializes.

The talks remain at an early stage, and no final decisions or formal agreements have yet been reached.

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed the Board of Peace last September to oversee his plan to end war in Gaza, subsequently saying it would tackle other conflicts.