21 April 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

On Monday, NASA announced that it is coordinating with relevant federal agencies to investigate the deaths and disappearances of 11 scientists working in the nuclear and space sectors, AzerNEWS reports.

In an official statement, the agency emphasized that it is working closely with its partners and law enforcement authorities: “At this time, there is no evidence linking these cases to any threat to national security or to NASA’s operations.” NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to transparency, noting that updates will be provided as more verified information becomes available.

On April 17, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a comprehensive investigation into the incidents. According to her statement, authorities are examining whether there are any connections between the cases, including possible patterns or external influences.

Since 2023, at least 11 scientists involved in fields such as nuclear physics, aerospace engineering, and satellite technology have died or gone missing. Several of these cases remain unexplained, prompting discussion among experts about possible causes — ranging from workplace risks and health issues to more complex factors, including intellectual property conflicts or growing international competition in high-tech industries.

While officials urge caution and stress that no conclusions have been reached, analysts note that the concentration of such incidents within a highly specialized scientific community is unusual and deserves careful scrutiny. Some experts also suggest that intensifying global competition in space exploration and nuclear innovation may be indirectly increasing pressure on key researchers, highlighting the need for stronger safety and security measures.