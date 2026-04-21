Heydar Aliyev Foundation-backed animated film The Mysterious Map: Shamakhi Adventures premieres in Baku [PHOTOS]

21 April 2026 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The animated film "The Mysterious Map: Shamakhi Adventures" premiered at the Nizami Cinema Center on April 21.

The film, produced with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in collaboration with the Harmony of Chaos animation and visualization studio and the BBQ Marketing and Events agency, takes viewers on an engaging journey through the various regions of Azerbaijan.

Agarahim Ibrahimov, head of the Harmony of Chaos studio and the producer and director of the film, provided insights into the project during his opening remarks. He noted that the project is envisioned as a multi-part series, with each installment following the protagonists as they discover the history, culture, and heritage of Azerbaijan. "Our goal is to instill a love for our history in children through colorful adventures and captivating events," Ibrahimov stated. Following his address, a video highlighting the production process and behind-the-scenes moments was screened.

The debut episode, titled "Shamakhi Adventures," centers on a family narrative that introduces audiences to the history of ancient Shamakhi. The main characters – a grandmother, grandfather, and their three grandchildren – explore the country, uncovering the cultural secrets of the region. Through magical elements, they are transported into the past, experiencing Azerbaijan's rich legacy firsthand.

Agarahim Ibrahimov emphasized that such projects foster a deeper connection to the homeland among young audiences. He noted that the 10-minute film required ten months of meticulous production, promising that its striking visual style would captivate children's attention.

3D animator Rufat Ismayilov described the creation of the film as both a challenging and enjoyable experience. He confirmed that "The Mysterious Map" is an ongoing series, stating, "In this installment, the characters travel to Shamakhi and witness our ancient traditions. Subsequent episodes will be dedicated to other cultural landmarks across Azerbaijan."

The dynamically paced film utilizes specialized music and sound effects to enhance the emotional impact of the scenes and the vocal performances of the characters.