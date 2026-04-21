Baku claims strong delivery on five-year reform plan
Most of the objectives outlined in Azerbaijan’s 2021–2025 strategic plan have been successfully achieved, according to Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, AzerNEWS reports.
Speaking at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Gulmammadov stated that the implementation process followed international practices and was carried out through annual operational plans.
He noted that over the period, five operational plans were developed and implemented. “The implementation of operational plans for most of the years in which the strategic plan was in force was approximately 90%, and the overall implementation of the monitoring framework indicators was more than 80%,” he said.
According to Gulmammadov, the execution level of the allocated budget slightly exceeded 80%, reflecting the effective realization of the strategy.
He added that significant progress had been achieved in relation to both final and intermediate targets, emphasizing that “most of the goals have been achieved.”
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!