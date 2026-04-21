Baku claims strong delivery on five-year reform plan

21 April 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Most of the objectives outlined in Azerbaijan’s 2021–2025 strategic plan have been successfully achieved, according to Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Gulmammadov stated that the implementation process followed international practices and was carried out through annual operational plans.

He noted that over the period, five operational plans were developed and implemented. “The implementation of operational plans for most of the years in which the strategic plan was in force was approximately 90%, and the overall implementation of the monitoring framework indicators was more than 80%,” he said.

According to Gulmammadov, the execution level of the allocated budget slightly exceeded 80%, reflecting the effective realization of the strategy.

He added that significant progress had been achieved in relation to both final and intermediate targets, emphasizing that “most of the goals have been achieved.”