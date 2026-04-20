Azerbaijan marks Int'l Day for Monuments and Sites with conference on architectural preservation [PHOTOS]

20 April 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan is actively defending its architectural history against the pressures of modern development.

This dedication was the focal point of a recent conference at the Pir Huseyn Khanagah Historical and Architectural Reserve, which demonstrated the country's goal of balancing historical preservation with urban growth, AzerNEWS reports.

Specialists convened to share creative approaches for protecting these vital monuments, ensuring the nation's cultural legacy endures well into the future.

A scientific conference titled "From Historical Heritage to the Future City: The Preservation and Development of Azerbaijan's Architectural Heritage" was organized by the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

Dedicated to the International Day for Monuments and Sites, the conference aimed to discuss strategies for preserving Azerbaijan's diverse and rich architectural heritage, identify current challenges and future opportunities, and foster the exchange of scientific and practical knowledge.

Sabina Hajiyeva, the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, addressed the conference.

In her speech, Sabina Hajiyeva stressed the importance of observing International Day for Monuments and Sites in Azerbaijan.

She pointed out that on this day, an "Open Door Day" was held at historical and cultural reserves and museums managed by the Culture Ministry, allowing free entry to visitors on April 18.

The conference also recognized the significant contributions of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, during his leadership, particularly in the study and preservation of Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage. The efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in protecting, restoring, and managing cultural heritage were also acknowledged. Their commitment is demonstrated through various decrees and orders aimed at enhancing the efficiency of heritage preservation and restoration.

Professor Gulchohra Mammadova, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, emphasized that architectural heritage is not only a reminder of the past but also forms the foundation for future urban development. She stressed the importance of harmonizing modern architectural approaches with the preservation of national heritage and encouraged students and young professionals to adopt innovative and responsible methods in this field.

Throughout the conference, various presentations were delivered on key topics, including the destruction, falsification, and international legal evaluation of architectural heritage during the occupation of Karabakh, the application of modern methods in diagnosing and reinforcing Azerbaijan's architectural monuments, and the preservation and restoration of architectural heritage using modern techniques. Discussions also addressed the challenges of preserving historical buildings and sites amid the impact of climate change.

Speakers drew attention to the need for continued research, preservation, and restoration of Azerbaijan's architectural treasures, drawing attention to the critical issues that need to be addressed in the field.

The event concluded with participants visiting the historical monuments located within the Pir Huseyn Khanagah Historical and Architectural Reserve, a 60-hectare area situated in Gubali Baloglan village, Hajigabul district.

Established in 2004, the reserve encompasses seven monuments, including a tomb, mosque, minaret, visitor accommodations, auxiliary buildings, fortifications, caravansarais, medieval cells, and an ancient cemetery.

It is important to note that April 18 is recognized worldwide as International Day for Monuments and Sites, a day established in 1983 by UNESCO at the suggestion of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

The theme for 2026 is "Emergency Response for Living Heritage in Contexts of Conflicts and Disasters", highlighting the protection of both tangible and intangible living heritage from crisis, aligned with ICOMOS's Triennial Scientific Plan 2024–2027, focusing on disaster-resilient heritage.