Global oil market suffers $50 billion loss after Iran war disruptions

18 April 2026 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

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The global economy has suffered losses exceeding $50 billion due to oil production disruptions caused by the war against Iran that began approximately 50 days ago, with the consequences expected to be felt for months, if not years.

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