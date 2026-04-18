Head of UN should be woman, says Spanish PM

18 April 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for reforms within the United Nations, stressing the need to adapt the multilateral system to modern realities.

AzerNEWS reports that Sánchez said in a speech published on the government’s official website that the current system requires renewal.

“We know that the multilateral system needs updating,” he stated. “We also know that it can only survive if it is reformed in line with the realities of the 21st century.”

Sánchez also expressed support for the idea of a woman leading the United Nations, highlighting the importance of greater representation at the highest levels of global governance.