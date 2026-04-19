Iran slams EU “hypocrisy” over stance on US-Israel tensions

19 April 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized the European Union, with spokesman Esmail Baghaei calling on Kaja Kallas to “end hypocrisy” amid escalating regional tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

Baghaei accused Europe of selectively invoking international law, arguing that it is used “to lecture others” while ignoring actions by the United States and Israel against Iran. He claimed the EU had effectively given a “green light” to what he described as a US-Israeli “war of aggression,” while overlooking violence targeting Iranian interests.

Describing the bloc’s position as “blatant hypocrisy,” the Iranian official said Europe is “chronically incapable” of upholding the legal principles it promotes.

He also stressed that, in Tehran’s view, no international legal framework prevents Iran from taking measures to restrict the use of the Strait of Hormuz if it is used for military operations against the country.