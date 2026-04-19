Mustafayev: Baku Turkology Congress shaped key decisions for the future of Turkic world

19 April 2026 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926, remains a landmark event in the history of the Turkic world, with its significance best understood through the political and historical realities of its time, AzerNEWS reports.

AzerNEWS reports that these views were voiced by Shahin Mustafayev during a panel session titled “A Century of Language and Identity: From the Baku Turkological Congress to Turkish Integration,” held within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“For the first time in Turkish history, representatives of the Turkic peoples living from Siberia to Crimea, from Anatolia to other vast geographies came together within the framework of this congress. They were given the opportunity to freely express their views on their common culture, language, history and future. At the same time, important decisions were made in terms of the development of the idea of Turkism and the future of the Turkic world,” Mustafayev said.