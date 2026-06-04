Netanyahu said to have listened to US on Lebanon

4 June 2026 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed reservations about the resumption of the military operation in Lebanon after the United States pressured him against it, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday, citing the Army Radio, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the outlet, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) presented Netanyahu and the rest of the government during a national security meeting with various options for the operation.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir were supposedly in favor of continuing the fights, while Netanyahu shared uncertainty after a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon has been one of Iran's request for the continuation of its negotiations with the US.

Several people were wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle on the Zefta-Kfarwa road in southern Lebanon, according to the country’s National News Agency, AzerNEWS reports.

The attack took place shortly after the governments of Israel and Lebanon reportedly agreed to halt the ongoing conflict following a series of meetings held in Washington, D.C. with mediation by US officials.