U.S. military conducts another strike on suspected drug-trafficking vessel
The United States has carried out a strike on a vessel suspected of being used by drug traffickers in the Eastern Pacific, AzerNEWS reports, citing United States Southern Command.
The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) stated on the social media platform X that intelligence identified the vessel as operating along known drug trafficking routes and actively involved in suspected narco-trafficking operations.
The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.
U.S. Southern Command stated that the vessel was actively involved in narco-trafficking operations and linked to designated terrorist organizations. During the operation, two male narco-terrorists were killed.
"No U.S. military forces were harmed," the statement reads.
The operation came as part of the Trump administration’s intensified military activity in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since last September in the name of combating narcotics trafficking.
The operation, known as "Southern Spear," was announced in November 2025 by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
On June 3, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking… pic.twitter.com/wCHvnSJf3O— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 4, 2026
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