Azerbaijan’s agriculture output grows 37.8% over past 10 years

4 June 2026 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Real agricultural output in Azerbaijan increased by 37.8 percent over the past decade, AzerNEWS reports, citing Zaur Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Speaking at a press conference dedicated to the “State Program on the Development of Production and Processing of Agricultural, Fishery and Aquaculture Products in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030,” Aliyev said the sector has demonstrated steady growth dynamics in recent years.

He noted that the growth covers both crop production and livestock farming.

“Over the past 10 years, overall real growth in agriculture amounted to 37.8 percent. This figure stood at 48.2 percent in crop production and 29.6 percent in livestock farming. In general, we can also note positive trends in the export of agricultural and food products, which increased by 62.8 percent,” he said.

Aliyev added that significant progress has also been made in the legal, institutional, and infrastructure framework supporting the sector.

“Cold storage capacity has increased, grain elevator facilities and logistics capabilities have improved, and farmers’ access to leasing has been expanded. More than 96,000 units of agricultural machinery have been provided through leasing mechanisms,” he said.