Azerbaijani PM meets OTS Central Bank delegation heads [PHOTOS]

4 June 2026 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with participants of the Council of Central Banks of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the importance of the Council's session was highlighted, with participants expressing confidence that the event would contribute to strengthening cooperation among the financial sectors of OTS member countries and enhancing the role of central banks in this process.

The sides noted with satisfaction the successful development of cooperation among OTS member states across various fields based on mutual trust and shared interests. Particular emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization this year and efforts to further expand cooperation in economic, trade, investment, transport, energy, finance, humanitarian, and other areas.

The discussion also focused on Azerbaijan's ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing the country's financial and banking sector. Participants reviewed progress achieved in improving the quality of financial services, increasing transparency, and strengthening the stability of the banking system.

In addition, the meeting addressed prospects for further developing cooperation in the financial and banking sectors within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

The discussions underscored the growing role of inter-institutional dialogue in promoting regional stability, sustainable development, and shared prosperity across the Turkic world.