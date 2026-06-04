Azerbaijan to export 42 wagons of diesel fuel to Armenia

4 June 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment of fuel is being sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, 42 railway wagons of diesel fuel will be exported to Armenia. The train is set to depart at 4:00 p.m. from Guzdak Railway Station.

The cargo will then pass through Boyuk Kesik Railway Station, continue into Georgia, and subsequently proceed toward Armenia.

On October 21, 2025, when Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. He noted that the first such transit shipment involved Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

Further deliveries followed in early 2026. On January 9, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo - transported in 48 wagons -was sent to Armenia, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel. Just two days later, on January 11, another train consisting of 18 wagons carried 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline to the country.