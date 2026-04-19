Russia signals readiness to assist Iran in removal of enriched uranium

19 April 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia has expressed its readiness to assist Iran in removing and transporting its enriched uranium reserves, according to the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, AzerNEWS reports.

Likhachev stated that Moscow is prepared to provide the necessary technical support for such an operation, noting that the key challenge in any potential agreement between the United States and Iran lies not only in technical aspects but also in building mutual trust.

He emphasized that Russia has prior experience in this field, having participated in the removal of enriched uranium from Iran in 2015 at Tehran’s request under the framework of international agreements.

Likhachev added that Russia remains ready to offer similar assistance again if required.

Earlier, Donald Trump stated that a potential deal with Iran was “very close,” claiming that Tehran had agreed to transfer approximately 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, though no official confirmation of such an agreement has been announced.