Azerbaijan summons Belgian and Dutch envoys over “anti-Azerbaijani” parliamentary resolutions

20 April 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On April 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan summoned the ambassadors of Belgium and Netherlands to express strong protest over recent parliamentary decisions, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the MFA, Julien de Frepon and Marian de Jong were received separately, where a firm protest was conveyed regarding documents adopted by the Belgian and Dutch parliaments on April 16, 2026.

The Azerbaijani side stated that the documents represent “another irresponsible attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Azerbaijan, as well as the ongoing peace process with Armenia.

It was emphasized that the documents were based on “completely false and unfounded assessments,” reflecting what was described as a deep-rooted anti-Azerbaijani bias within these institutions.

The MFA also stressed that the claims contained in the documents constitute a “gross violation of international law” and amount to interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs.

During the meetings, Azerbaijani officials firmly rejected allegations regarding violations related to Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as claims concerning the rights and alleged unlawful detention of persons of Armenian origin.

The ambassadors were also told that the timing of the documents was “particularly paradoxical,” as they coincided with a recent meeting between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments.

The Belgian and Dutch sides were urged to take effective measures to prevent what Azerbaijan described as anti-Azerbaijani groups within their parliaments from damaging bilateral relations.