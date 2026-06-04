Magnitude 3.9 earthquake recorded in Caspian Sea

4 June 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea early on Thursday morning, according to the Earthquake Research Bureau of Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The seismic event was registered at 06:30 local time. Experts reported that the earthquake measured 3.9 on the Richter scale, indicating a minor to light tremor. The quake occurred beneath the Caspian Sea and was detected by the country's seismic monitoring network.

According to preliminary data released by the Seismic Survey Center, the earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 62 kilometers below the seabed. Earthquakes occurring at such depths are often less likely to cause significant surface effects compared to shallow seismic events.

No reports of damage, casualties, or disruptions to infrastructure have been received following the earthquake. Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity in the region and have not issued any warnings related to the event.

Further assessments may be conducted as additional seismic data become available.