Hidden features found in Windows

2 June 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

How-To Geek journalists have highlighted several useful hidden features of Windows 11, AzerNEWS reports.

The list of features was compiled by journalist Nick Lewis, who noted that they can significantly improve everyday computer use. One of the most practical tools is “Clipboard History,” which allows users to store multiple copied items such as text, images, and links. This extended clipboard can be accessed using the shortcut Win + V.

The author also pointed out that pressing Win + H activates the voice typing feature, which works in almost any application with a text input field. According to Lewis, it is free to use and provides surprisingly accurate speech recognition. Another useful tool he mentioned is the Snap Layouts feature, which helps organize multiple windows on a single screen and can be accessed via Win + Z.

In addition, Windows 11 includes a built-in live captions feature that can generate subtitles for any video or audio playing on the system. It is activated with Win + Ctrl + L, making content more accessible for users in different environments.

Finally, the journalist highlighted Dynamic Lock, a security feature that automatically locks the computer when a paired smartphone moves away from the device by more than a few meters.

Interestingly, many of these features were introduced gradually through updates rather than a single major release, which is why a large number of users are still unaware of them. Experts note that Microsoft is increasingly focusing on “hidden productivity tools,” aiming to make Windows 11 more intelligent and adaptive without overwhelming users with complexity.