Azerbaijan national team reaches EMF EURO 2026 Semi-Finals

4 June 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has secured a spot in the semi-finals of the European Minifootball Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, AzerNEWS reports.

The national team is set to clash with Serbia tonight at the Tipos Arena, with kickoff scheduled for 22:45 Baku time.

The 2026 European Minifootball Championship (EMF EURO 2026) is taking place from May 27 to June 4, 2026, at the TIPOS Aréna in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The tournament features 24 national teams competing for the continental title, with the knockout and quarter-final stages actively underway.

The Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation works to promote the sport at all levels, from grassroots to elite competitions. It also plays a key role in fostering relationships with international mini-football bodies, such as the World Mini Football Federation (WMF), and is a part of the wider European mini-football community.

In addition to the AMFF, local and regional sports organizations, clubs, and private entities also contribute to the development of mini-football by organizing tournaments, leagues, and training programs.