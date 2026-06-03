Aghdam–Fuzuli–Shusha highway begins operation as toll road [VIDEO]

3 June 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Aghdam–Fuzuli–Shusha highway has officially entered service as a toll road, according to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA), AzerNEWS reports.

The agency stated that, in line with national legislation, toll roads may be operated when a free alternative route that meets state standards is available, provided that users are given the freedom to choose between the two options.

In this context, the Victory Road serves as the free alternative route along the same corridor.

As a result, road users can choose between the paid Aghdam–Fuzuli–Shusha highway and the free alternative route, the Victory Road, depending on their preference.