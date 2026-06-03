Int'l Mugham Center holds magnificent concert celebrating rich musical heritage [PHOTOS]

3 June 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Mugham Center has presented another concert program within "Evening of Mugham Music", AzerNEWS reports.

The concert dedicated to the International Children's Day, was organized in order to promote the national music and demonstrate the creative potential of young talents.

During the spectacular concert, young talents, including Murad Nabizadeh, Ahad Aghayev, Matlab Ahmadzadeh, Yusif Sadikhov, Nuray Shahsuvarly, Yusif Mustafayev, Javidan Niftaliyev, Mirjalal Mammadov sang mugham and folk songs.

Talented young people, who keep alive the rich heritage of Azerbaijani musical culture, gave the audience a real festive mood with their performances.

The young singers were accompanied by Mirhuseyn Asadullayev on the tar, Jeyhun Muradov on the kamancha, Rafael Asgarov on the balaba, Emin Jabrayilov on the naghara, and Maryam Islamova on the qanun.

The International Mugham Center is one of the country's leading cultural landmarks.

The venue was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, in accordance with the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organizes large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art, including "Evening of Mugham Music", aimed at preserving, developing, and promoting Azerbaijan's rich classical and spiritual musical heritage.