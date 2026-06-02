First robotaxi launches in Germany

2 June 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Uber, NVIDIA, and Israeli startup Autobrains have announced plans to launch a robotaxi service in Munich, AzerNEWS reports.

The project will combine Uber’s ride-hailing platform, NVIDIA’s Drive Hyperion autonomous driving system, and Autobrains’ artificial intelligence technologies for perception and decision-making.

The companies did not specify an exact launch date, but stated that the service is expected to begin operations later this year, pending approval from German regulators. It is also reported that at least one vehicle equipped with Autobrains software is already operating in test mode on the streets of Munich.

Autonomous taxi services are already relatively common in the United States and China, where companies like Waymo and Baidu have expanded driverless operations in several cities. In Europe, however, the market is still in its early stages, with the first limited robotaxi service recently introduced in Zagreb, Croatia.

Interestingly, Munich is seen as a strategic location for testing autonomous mobility in Europe due to its strong automotive industry presence and strict regulatory environment. Experts suggest that if the pilot program succeeds, Germany could become one of the first major EU countries to integrate robotaxis into its public transport ecosystem—potentially reshaping urban mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the long term.