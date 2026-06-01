Russian vodka exports to Azerbaijan surge to record high
Vodka exports from Russia to Azerbaijan have increased sharply, according to data released by the Agroexport Federal Center, AzerNEWS reports. The report shows that during the first four months of 2026, Russia exported more than 900 tons of vodka to Azerbaijan, valued at over...
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