Azerbaijan clears over 7500 hectares of land in major demining operation

1 June 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its latest report on demining operations carried out in territories liberated in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

In May, a total of 111 anti-tank mines, 173 anti-personnel mines, and 1,537 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralized.

This information was included in the monthly report on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the liberated areas.

The report also states that 7,520.2 hectares of land were cleared of mines during the same period.

It is noted that demining operations are being conducted by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies across the regions of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan. Operations are also ongoing in the liberated villages of the Gazakh district, including Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.