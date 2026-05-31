State Border Service prevents drug smuggling attempt

31 May 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Comprehensive measures aimed at ensuring the reliable protection of the state border and combating the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors are being successfully implemented, AzerNEWS reports.

As a result of border search and operational activities conducted within the service area of the Horadiz Border Detachment of the Border Troops Command, an attempt to smuggle narcotics was thwarted.

Specifically, 20 kilograms 615 grams of marijuana and 470 psychotropic Metadon M-40 tablets were prevented from being transported from the Islamic Republic of Iran into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Operational-investigative measures in connection with the incident are currently ongoing.