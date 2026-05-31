State Examination Center to hold professional recognition exam

31 May 2026 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The State Examination Center (SEC) will hold the next professional recognition exam on June 16 at its Electronic Exams Building, where it will be conducted in computer-based format, AzerNEWS reports.

Applicants registered with the Education Quality Assurance Agency will be able to print their admission tickets starting from June 12 by logging into the SEC website and using the "Printing Admission Tickets and Results for Electronic Exams" service. The admission ticket will include details such as the exam location, building, time, and other necessary information.

Candidates can also familiarize themselves with the exam program and sample test tasks for their respective specialties on the SEC website.

For teaching specialties, candidates' professional knowledge, vocational skills, and logical thinking will be assessed through verbal test tasks.

For engineering specialties, assessments will focus on professional knowledge, vocational skills, and logical thinking through situational judgment tasks. For law specialties, candidates' professional knowledge and logical thinking will be evaluated through verbal test tasks.

The exam consists of 30 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer is awarded one point, while incorrect answers reduce the total score by 0.25 points.

To pass the exam, candidates must score at least 15 points.