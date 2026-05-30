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Azerbaijan outbound travel drops 4.8 percent in early 2026

30 May 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan outbound travel drops 4.8 percent in early 2026

The number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling to foreign countries during the first four months of 2026 decreased compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

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