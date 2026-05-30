Dutch Special Envoys to visit Azerbaijan for Baku Energy Week

30 May 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Rein Dekkers, the Special Envoy for Eastern Partnership of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and Bernhard Kelkes, the Special Envoy for Connectivity, will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan from June 1 to June 5 to participate in Baku Energy Week, according to a social media post by the Dutch Embassy in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, the Dutch representatives are scheduled to take part in a series of meetings covering connectivity, energy, and regional cooperation, the embassy stated.

The agenda includes high-level talks with government officials, participation in the Baku Energy Forum, presentations at ADA University, meetings with Dutch and Azerbaijani logistics companies operating along the Middle Corridor, a trip to the Karabakh region, as well as discussions with international financial institutions.

“We will share more detailed information about the meetings in the coming days. We believe that this visit will contribute to the development of new dialogues and partnerships in the field of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands,” the embassy said in its statement.

The Baku Energy Week is a major international event that brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and energy experts from around the world. The presence of Dutch special envoys underscores growing European interest in Azerbaijan’s role as an energy hub and a key link in the Middle Corridor trade route connecting Asia and Europe.

Observers expect the visit to pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation in energy security, green transition initiatives, and transportation infrastructure.