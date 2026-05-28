US embassy leaves Kyiv, Kaja Kallas says

28 May 2026 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

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EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the United States embassy is leaving Kyiv, while diplomatic missions from European Union member states continue to operate in the Ukrainian capital, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking upon arrival at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus, Kallas emphasized that European countries remain committed to maintaining their diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

"All embassies remain except one. All Europeans stayed, the United States left," Kallas said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about preparations for strikes on Kyiv. Against this backdrop, the Russian Foreign Ministry officially urged foreign citizens, diplomats, and employees of international missions to leave the Ukrainian capital in advance.

No immediate details were provided regarding the reasons behind the reported departure of US embassy personnel.

Image: Gleb Garanich / Reuters