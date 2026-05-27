Azerbaijan and China discuss expanding strategic partnership [PHOTOS]

27 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During a working visit to New York City, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the further development of bilateral relations and cooperation on regional and international issues, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Bayramov thanked the Chinese side for organizing the UN Security Council open debate on maintaining international peace and security and strengthening the UN-centered international system, stressing the importance of such initiatives amid current global challenges.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and China, noting that the high level of political dialogue and the partnership based on mutual trust have entered a new stage in recent years. In this context, it was emphasized that the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in 2025 played an important role in further strengthening bilateral ties.

The sides also noted that agreements signed during the Azerbaijani president’s state visit to China earlier in 2025 created new opportunities for expanding collaboration across multiple sectors. It was emphasized that 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, which is expected to further strengthen ties.

During the talks, both ministers underlined strong potential for cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, energy security, green energy, industry, digital technologies, agriculture, science, education, and humanitarian initiatives. They also stressed the importance of joint projects within the framework of the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The officials noted that the removal of visa requirements between the two countries is contributing to closer people-to-people contacts and broader exchanges.

The meeting also focused on cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Both sides welcomed the active participation of the Chinese delegation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum hosted by Azerbaijan earlier this year, describing it as an important contribution to multilateral cooperation.

The ministers additionally discussed regional security matters and exchanged views on other international issues of mutual interest. China also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support in assisting the evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran.