Int'l Mugham Center to host concert timed to Independence Day

26 May 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 27, the Honoured Collective, the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra, will perform a gala concert program dedicated to May 28 – Azerbaijan's Independence Day at the International Mugham Centre.

According to AzerNEWS, Presidential Award recipient Mustafa Ashurov will conduct the concert.

The program will feature musical performances, compositions by renowned composers, and folk songs performed by distinguished artists and laureates of national and international competitions.

Concert tickets can be purchased at all central ticket offices across the city.

It should be noted that this year marks the 95th anniversary of the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra.

Concerts organised throughout the year will continue as part of a series of events celebrating the orchestra's 95th jubilee.