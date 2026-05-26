Baku hosts Int'l Kids and Youth Art Fest timed to Azerbaijan's Independence Day [PHOTOS]

26 May 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 9th International Kids and Youth Art Fest "My Azerbaijan" has been held at the park in front of the building of the Khatai District Executive Power, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was dedicated to Azerbaijan's Independence Day – May 28.

Organized under the slogan "I Love You, Azerbaijan!", the festival aimed to promote interest in national culture among local and international participants.

Representatives of government institutions, cultural and public figures, artists, as well as children, teenagers, and young people took part in the event. During the opening ceremony, Head of the Khatai District Executive Power Ragif Guliyev welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of holding the festival as a long-standing tradition.

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Vugar Rahimov and Parvana Valiyeva, Chairman of the district organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Ramil Mirziyev, Director of the Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov, and Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery Elchin Huseynli also shared their views on the significance of the festival.

The artistic part of the event featured musical performances and a master class by artist Mubariz Atakishiyev.

At the end of the festival, winners were selected in different age categories and awarded diplomas, gifts, and incentive prizes.

Winners:

Ages 8–11

1st place: Mekhin Alizade

2nd place: Ragima Mammadli

3rd place: Vidadi Jamalzade

Ages 12–14

1st place: Mehrin Orujova

2nd place: Gulsum Ibadsoy

3rd place: Afshin Sadikhzade

Ages 15–21

1st place: Ayan Mammadova

2nd place: Fatima Abdullayeva

3rd place: Fidan Karimli

International Participants

1st place: Ana-Maria Kostenko (Moldova)

2nd place: Imge Salar (Turkiye)

3rd place: Navira Arzu Tahir (Pakistan)

The festival was organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Azerbaijan Representation of the International Watercolor Society, Khatai Children's Art Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center.

Partners of the event included the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, and the Khatai District Executive Power.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.