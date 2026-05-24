Azerbaijan showcases equestrian heritage at prestigious CHIO Aachen event [PHOTOS]

24 May 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A delegation of more than 150 representatives from the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF) successfully participated in CHIO Aachen, one of the most prestigious events in international equestrian sport, held in the German city of Aachen.

AzerNEWS reports that CHIO Aachen, which has been organised since 1898, is widely regarded as the “Wimbledon of Equestrian Sport” and is among the most renowned showjumping competitions in Europe. The event brought together leading equestrian representatives from around the world, including many riders ranked among the world's top 100.

The competitions took place at the iconic Hauptstadion arena within Aachen’s renowned Soers equestrian complex, which has a capacity of 40,000 spectators. Thousands of visitors and international media representatives attended the event, which once again stood out for its world-class organisation and vibrant atmosphere.

As part of the programme, a special “Horse & Symphony” performance dedicated to the theme of James Bond captivated audiences. The joint performance by the Military Orchestra of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service and the CHIO Aachen orchestra ensemble received enthusiastic applause, with the musical compositions adding a distinctive dimension to the event.

The spectacular show combined music, equestrian artistry and theatrical elements, creating a memorable experience for spectators.

Particular interest was generated by Azerbaijan’s renowned Karabakh and Dilbaz horses, which embody the country’s centuries-old equestrian traditions. National musical performances and cultural presentations were warmly received by the audience, while the elegance, agility and beauty of the Karabakh and Dilbaz breeds highlighted Azerbaijan’s rich equestrian heritage on the international stage.

It is noteworthy that Aachen will also host the FEI World Championships 2026, making CHIO Aachen one of the focal points of the global equestrian community. In this context, the participation of Azerbaijan’s delegation was viewed as a further reflection of the country’s growing international profile in both sport and culture.