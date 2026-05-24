Asim Munir meets Iran’s top leaders as high-stakes deal takes shape

24 May 2026 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir conducted intensive negotiations with the Iranian leadership over the past 24 hours that have resulted in “encouraging progress towards a final understanding”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The engagements with Iran’s senior leadership were held in a “positive and constructive environment” and contributed meaningfully to the ongoing mediation process, the military’s media wing said following the conclusion of the army chief’s Tehran visit.

The visit came at a time when negotiations appeared to have moved beyond political signalling into detailed bargaining over a narrow interim framework dealing with the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and guarantees against renewed military action.

“During the visit, the field marshal held high-level engagements with Iranian leadership as part of ongoing mediation efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation and constructive engagement, amidst the regional tensions that have simmered after the ceasefire on 8th April, 2026.”

The discussions between the two sides focused on expediting the ongoing consultative process to “support peace and stability in the region and to reach a conclusive agreement”.

The statement further said that the Iranian leadership also appreciated Pakistan’s sincere and constructive role in facilitating the dialogue and the promotion of “peaceful settlement of regional issues”.

During his visit to the Iranian capital, the field marshal met President Masoud Pezeshkian, Speaker of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Pakistan has stepped up its diplomatic efforts to break the deadlock, sending the interior minister to Tehran on Wednesday for the second time in less than a week to resuscitate negotiations. He had previously met Iran’s president, parliament speaker and foreign minister over the weekend.

The CDF previously visited Iran for three days last month alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, where he held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other officials. The military’s media wing described the visit as part of “ongoing mediation efforts” for de-escalation between Iran and the US.

The mediation process around Tehran has widened over the past 48 hours. Qatar also dispatched a negotiating team to the Iranian capital in coordination with the United States, while Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Saud spoke to Naqvi in Tehran.

An Iranian diplomat in China also praised Beijing for presenting a peace initiative during the war “with the support of Pakistan”.

Regional diplomats also pointed to signs of softer Emirati messaging in favour of de-escalation and uninterrupted maritime trade.

The latest round of contacts is taking place under heightened pressure from the US and its Middle East allies. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said talks in Iran were in the final stages, and also threatened to resume strikes if a deal is not reached in a “limited timeframe”.

Iran, meanwhile, warned of confrontation beyond the Middle East in the case of a US attack but also insisted that all paths were open to avert the resumption of hostilities.

‘Primary interlocutor’

A day earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also praised Pakistan’s mediation role, describing it as Washington’s “primary interlocutor” in the talks.

“The primary interlocutor on this has been Pakistan and continues to be, and they’ve done an admirable job,” Fox News quoted him as saying.

He also referred to Field Marshal Asim Munir’s Tehran visit, saying Washington was in “constant communication” with him at the highest levels.

“We’re in constant communication with him, and the highest levels of our government are constantly talking to him,” Rubio said.

Diplomats said the evolving process increasingly resembled a phased stabilisation effort rather than negotiations on a comprehensive settlement.