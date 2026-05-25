National leader of Turkmen people sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

25 May 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate you and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day!

It is with great satisfaction that I note the high level of mutually beneficial Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation successfully developing across various fields.. I am firmly convinced that our relations will continue to develop and strengthen for the benefit of our two brotherly nations.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, distinguished Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your highly responsible endeavors, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, I wish peace, progress, and continued prosperity," the letter reads.