Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation in banking sector

23 May 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan has paid a working visit to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan to discuss cooperation and exchange experience in the financial sector, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, interactive presentations were delivered on topics including financial reporting, accounting systems, budget planning, and management automation. The sides also held a broad exchange of information and expertise.

The discussions focused on international best practices in financial reporting, the implementation of automated accounting systems within banking operations, existing challenges in the sector, and other issues of mutual interest.