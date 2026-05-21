Urban planning fair brings festive atmosphere to World Urban Forum in Baku [PHOTOS]

21 May 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An urban planning fair has been organized for visitors and residents of the city in connection with the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which is taking place in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the fair, a variety of vibrant and festive events are being held from May 20 to 22 at three key locations across the capital: the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, the area near the Clock Tower in the Seaside National Park, and around Deniz Mall.

The venues have been transformed into lively public spaces featuring interactive exhibitions, creative installations, and open-air activities that attract both locals and international guests.

Cultural performances, educational workshops, and family-friendly programs are adding a celebratory atmosphere throughout the city.

The fair is also offering visitors an opportunity to explore innovative urban development concepts in an engaging and accessible way.

At the same time, it is encouraging community participation and highlighting the importance of sustainable city planning in a festive and inclusive environment.