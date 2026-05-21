Former Costa Rican President highlights role of sport in urban transformation

21 May 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As cities around the world continue to grow rapidly, experts are increasingly emphasising the need for sustainable and inclusive urban development, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking on the importance of integrating sports into city planning, former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla highlighted the role of sport as an effective tool for addressing modern urban challenges.

Chinchilla, who also serves as the Permanent Observer of the International Olympic Committee to the United Nations, stated that many of today's global problems are occurring in densely populated urban environments.

She noted that by 2050, around 70 per cent of the world’s population is expected to live in cities.

"This will further intensify existing challenges," she said.

"Joint action is essential. Sport is a low-cost but highly impactful tool that accelerates development in social, economic, and environmental spheres. Integrating sport into urban policy and planning strengthens health and well-being."

The 13th World Urban Forum is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026.

The main theme of the forum is "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," highlighting the urgent need to address the global housing crisis and to position housing as a driver of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development.

WUF13 is providing a platform for participants to discuss sustainable urbanisation, share successful experiences from around the world, and foster partnerships to implement solutions in cities of all sizes. The forum is engaging governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society in promoting urban policies that are inclusive, resilient, and forward-looking.

In addition to formal sessions, WUF13 is featuring exhibitions, workshops, and public events designed to raise awareness about urban development issues, encourage citizen engagement, and showcase innovative projects.