US organizations call for Roblox child safety probe

20 May 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Children as young as five may be vulnerable to contact from strangers and pressure to spend money on Roblox, according to campaign groups that have filed a complaint with U.S. regulators, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Several advocacy organizations have called on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate the massively popular gaming platform over what they describe as “unfair and deceptive” practices. The complaint raises concerns about in-game purchases, online chat functions, and platform design features allegedly aimed at maximizing user engagement and encouraging prolonged play.

Roblox has rejected the accusations, stating that the platform was “built for fun and connection, not short-term engagement.” A company spokesperson emphasized that Roblox maintains strict policies prohibiting both real and simulated gambling, as well as regulations governing paid random-reward items.

The company also noted that the majority of games on the platform are free to play and that users are not required to purchase the virtual currency, Robux. According to Roblox, only 1.4% of its 132 million daily active users made purchases during the first quarter of 2026.

In recent years, Roblox has introduced additional child-safety measures after facing criticism over the protection of younger users. These steps include limiting communication between children and adults, introducing age-estimation technology, and placing users into age-appropriate account categories.

Despite these measures, many parents and digital safety advocates remain concerned about how much time and money children spend on the platform. Experts increasingly warn that some gaming ecosystems are designed to keep young users constantly engaged through reward systems, social interaction, and personalized content algorithms.

Interestingly, Roblox is no longer viewed simply as a gaming platform. Analysts often describe it as part of the emerging “metaverse economy,” where virtual worlds generate billions of dollars annually through digital goods, subscriptions, and creator-driven content. This rapid growth has intensified debates worldwide about online child safety, digital addiction, and regulation of virtual economies aimed at younger audiences.