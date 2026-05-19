Documentary film 'Yaradanlar' screened in Baku [PHOTOS]

19 May 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A screening of the documentary film "Yaradanlar" (Creators) has been held at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

Guests attending the event also had the opportunity to visit the new exhibition themed "Chronicle of the City of Winds: Baku in the Works of Artists from the 19th to 21st Centuries", which offers a unique opportunity to see how the image of the capital has changed through the eyes of artists from different generations.

The project gave the public a rare chance to trace the architectural and cultural evolution of Baku from the 19th century to the present day through the prism of fine art, observing how the city's appearance and atmosphere transformed over time.

The paintings and graphic works brought old streets and historical monuments to life. Moving from one artwork to another, visitors could clearly witness these transformations, while the unique spirit of the capital emerged vividly through the decades.

The exhibition received an enthusiastic response and left visitors with warm impressions. It reflected the remarkable scale of the city's transformation, from retrospective images of old Baku to today's modern metropolis with its dynamic rhythm of life.

For every guest, the exhibition became a true revelation and an opportunity to fall in love with Baku once again, gaining a deeper appreciation of its character and unique charm.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.