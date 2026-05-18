Ugandan delegate praises Azerbaijan’s urban planning experience at WUF13

18 May 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s experience in rebuilding and modernizing its urban environment is increasingly drawing international attention.

Speaking to AzerNEWS on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, Ugandan infrastructure coordinator Isaac Mutenyo praised the country’s transport systems, urban planning efforts, and reconstruction experience, describing them as valuable examples for other nations seeking sustainable development solutions.

Mutenyo praised the organization of the forum and Azerbaijan’s transport infrastructure, noting the positive experience delegates received upon arrival.

“I'm very impressed with the organisation. First of all, the transport system is very good, right away from the airport. We are very well received here from the hotel, everything is ok, so I'm so happy,” he stated.

According to him, one of his main expectations from participating in WUF13 is to learn from Azerbaijan’s urban planning and development model.

“My highest expectation here is to learn, because I read about Azerbaijan and I'm told they've done very good planning for their country. So I really want to learn, to see if we can borrow some of the ideas to take back to Uganda,” Mutenyo said.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts, he noted that the country’s experience could serve as an important example for the international community.

“There is a saying that strong development normally comes from a revolution, that something bad happens and then you pick from the rubbles and then you build.”

He added that the visible infrastructure development in Azerbaijan reflects the country’s recovery and long-term planning efforts.

“I'm already seeing it here. I've seen very good road infrastructure. I've seen a very good public transport system. I've seen this very nice stadium. So I think there is potential,” he noted.

“So far what has been done already shows that people have gotten out of the rubble and they are able to see where they are going,” Mutenyo concluded.