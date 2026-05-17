Zelensky: Strikes on Moscow entirely justified

17 May 2026 20:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media on Sunday to claim that his country's deadly strikes on Moscow were "entirely justified", AzerNEWS reports.

"This time, Ukrainian long-range sanctions reached the Moscow region, and we are clearly telling the Russians: their state must end its war," Zelensky stated in a post on X. "The distance from Ukraine's state border is over 500 km. The concentration of Russian air defense in the Moscow region is the highest. But we are overcoming it," he added.

Earlier, Russia said that four people were killed and another 12 were injured in the massive Ukrainian attacks on the country's Moscow and Belgorod regions. According to Russian officials, its defenses shot down 556 drones, including more than 70 over Moscow.