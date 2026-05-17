ICC said to issue warrants against 5 Israeli officials

17 May 2026 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against five more Israeli officials, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, the warrants were issued secretly for three politicians and two military officials and are yet to be made public.

In 2024, the Hague-based ICC announced arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip