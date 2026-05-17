Anar Guliyev: WUF13 in Baku is a strategic opportunity for renewed global urban action

17 May 2026 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

“We have high expectations for the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum.”

The statement was made by Anar Guliyev, national coordinator of World Urban Forum 13, while addressing journalists in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Welcoming participants to the forum and the ministerial meeting, Guliyev emphasized that discussions on urban development have become increasingly important amid growing global urban challenges.

“It’s my honor to welcome you to Baku to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum and to this ministerial meeting. At the time of growing urban challenges this discussion is particularly timely and important,” he said.

Guliyev noted that for Azerbaijan, hosting WUF13 is both “a privilege and a profound responsibility,” stressing that Baku has become a global platform marking ten years since the adoption of the New Urban Agenda and the midpoint of its implementation journey.

He underlined that the forum comes at a time when cities worldwide are facing increasing pressure from rapid urbanization, housing shortages, climate risks, and post-conflict recovery challenges.

“As cities around the world face the growing pressure from rapid urbanization and housing shortages to climate risk and post-conflict recovery, the need for stronger international cooperation and practical solutions has never been greater,” he stated.

According to Guliyev, WUF13 represents not only a moment for reflection, but also “a strategic opportunity for renewed action.” He recalled that the New Urban Agenda, adopted in 2016, established a shared global vision centered on inclusion, resilience, prosperity, and environmental responsibility.

The Azerbaijani official emphasized that housing remains at the core of sustainable urban development discussions.

“Housing is not only a social issue, it is an economic issue, a climate issue, a development issue and fundamentally a matter of human dignity,” he said, adding that housing directly affects access to education, healthcare, livelihoods, and economic opportunity.

Guliyev also highlighted the importance of ensuring that housing policy remains central to decision-making within the framework of the New Urban Agenda.

Addressing participants of the ministerial meeting, he described the event as one of the key high-level segments of the World Urban Forum and noted that it has evolved into a trusted global platform for dialogue on housing and sustainable urban development.

He further stated that the ministerial segment at WUF13 had been redesigned into a more interactive and outcome-oriented format, allowing countries to exchange concrete solutions, best practices, and approaches to strengthening collective action.

Special attention was also given to the upcoming review of the New Urban Agenda scheduled to take place in New York in July this year.

“The chair summary from today’s meeting will serve as an important input to that process and to the broader mid-term review of the new urban agenda,” Guliyev said.

Concluding his remarks, he stressed that implementation remains the key priority beyond declarations and reports.

“Let us use this moment at WUF not only to reflect, but to recommit to stronger partnerships, stronger institutions and stronger delivery for people everywhere,” he said.

Guliyev also expressed confidence that participants would enjoy both the discussions and the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people during their stay in Baku.