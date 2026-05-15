Mexico confirms participation in major UN Urban Forum in Baku [PHOTO]

15 May 2026 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Mexico has confirmed preparations for its participation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which is set to take place in Baku, following a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev.

According to AzerNEWS, citing a post shared by Mexican officials on X, discussions focused on the final details surrounding the participation of the Mexican delegation in the global urban development forum, which will bring together policymakers, international organisations, and experts to address challenges linked to housing, sustainable cities, and urban transformation.

The Mexican side expressed confidence that the forum in Baku would provide an important platform for advancing solutions to housing-related challenges and for promoting the implementation of the New Urban Agenda.

The meeting also included exchanges on expanding cooperation within multilateral frameworks, reflecting growing engagement between Mexico and Azerbaijan on international issues.

The World Urban Forum, organised under the auspices of the United Nations, is regarded as one of the leading global conferences dedicated to sustainable urbanisation and development policy. Azerbaijan’s hosting of WUF13 in Baku is expected to further strengthen the country’s international profile as a venue for major diplomatic and multilateral events.