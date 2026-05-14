Global South NGO platform appoints Fuad Karimli as new head

14 May 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Fuad Karimli has been elected Secretary-General of the Global South NGO Platform, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made during the First General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held in the capital as part of Baku Urban Development Week on May 14.

According to the decision, four deputy secretaries-general were also elected, each responsible for different regional divisions of the platform.

The Secretary-General will lead the organization for a five-year term, while the deputies will oversee coordination across respective regional frameworks.

The assembly brings together representatives of non-governmental organizations from 114 countries across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific region, underscoring the platform’s broad international scope and ambition to strengthen cooperation among Global South civil society actors.