Azerbaijan amends decree "On submission of reports and information on visits of high-level delegations"

13 May 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The decree "On the submission of reports and information on visits of high-level delegations" has been amended in Azerbaijan, AzeNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the amendment, visits to foreign states by high-level delegations led by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, his deputies, heads of central executive bodies or their deputies, and to Azerbaijan by high-level delegations led by deputies or higher officials of ministries or state bodies of foreign states, heads of international organizations or their deputies, as well as by delegations led by heads of public legal entities established on behalf of the state and legal entities whose shares are controlled by the state or their deputies, whose heads are appointed and dismissed by the President of Azerbaijan, and by delegations led by officials of the same status of foreign states to Azerbaijan, will be coordinated with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and a report on the results of the visits will be submitted to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Information on the program of the visit (name, content, participants, location, date of each event on the trip) and its importance, the necessity of physical participation in the event, travel expenses and other expenses, source of financing, expected results of the visit (forecast of effectiveness), the head of the delegation, other members and the necessity of their participation must be submitted no later than 15 working days before the start of the visit. If it's not possible to submit the information within this period for justified reasons, such information will be submitted in a shorter period of time, justifying the justified reasons.

If the delegation representing Azerbaijan includes representatives of two or more state bodies (institutions), the information specified in the first sentence of Part 4 of this decree and the proposal for the head of the delegation will be submitted in agreement with those state bodies (institutions).

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve the issues arising from this decree.