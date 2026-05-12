Philharmonic Hall to host concert program within World Urban Forum

12 May 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, a concert program will be presented on May 18 at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert program will feature Azerbaijani folk songs, dances, and works by composers.

The concert will be performed by the Honored Collective Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov, under the direction of chief conductor Mustafa Ashurov. The ballet master is Jeyhun Gubadov, and the choir master is Naala Barateli. The instrumental ensemble's musical director is Mahir Ordubadi.

The program will showcase gems of Azerbaijani national music, as well as works by classical and contemporary composers.

Performers on stage will include Honored Artist Almaz Orujova, singers Vafa Vazirova, Ravana Gurbanova, Nurlan Azizbayli, Nurlana Abdullayeva, and dancer Nigar Mirzayeva.

The concert aims to present the rich heritage of Azerbaijani music and dance to an international audience, promote the country's cultural values, and contribute to intercultural dialogue within the framework of the World Urban Forum.

The World Urban Forum (WUF) is a global conference organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to address issues related to urbanization, sustainable cities, and human settlements.

Since its inception in 2002, the forum has brought together government officials, urban planners, architects, academics, civil society representatives, and private sector actors to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and promote innovative solutions for urban development.

The Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026. The main theme of WUF13 is "Inclusive and Sustainable Urbanization," emphasizing the creation of environmentally sustainable, socially inclusive, resilient, and innovative cities that address the challenges of urban growth while improving the quality of life for all citizens.

WUF13 will provide a platform for participants to discuss sustainable urbanization, share successful experiences from around the world, and foster partnerships to implement solutions in cities of all sizes. The forum aims to engage governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society in promoting urban policies that are inclusive, resilient, and forward-looking.

In addition to formal sessions, WUF13 will feature exhibitions, workshops, and public events designed to raise awareness about urban development issues, encourage citizen engagement, and showcase innovative projects.