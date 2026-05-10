First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post from trip to Zangilan with President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS]
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post from the trip to Zangilan with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.
AzerNEWS presents the post:
"Zangilan, 10.05.2026."
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